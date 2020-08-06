Insurance

Should You Change Your Home Insurance? This Tech-Forward Company Is Making a Strong Case.

Lemonade is using technology to make insurance easier.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Should You Change Your Home Insurance? This Tech-Forward Company Is Making a Strong Case.
Image credit: Lemonade

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're in the market for a new home or apartment, there is some choice involved. Some may even find the process fun. But the honeymoon period quickly wears off when you have to deal with homeowners or renters insurance. You have to protect your valuables but overpriced, slow, predatory insurance companies aren't exactly out to make sure you get the best deal. Not only can getting coverage be an arduous process, filing a claim can be equally difficult. Fortunately, there's a company trying to throw these stereotypes out for good.

Lemonade is an insurance company that is powered by modern technology, with an eye toward the future. They're cutting through the red tape to make homeowners and renters insurance simple. Using the smartphone app, you can get access to reimbursements and approvals on policies in as few as a couple of minutes. You won't even have to pick up the phone or wait on hold for hours on end, which is already a win in our book.

Lemonade is built differently from the ground up, on the philosophy that insurance exists to help people, not rip them off. When you sign up with Lemonade, you pay a flat fee. They use this cash to pay claims, take a piece for themselves, and any leftover money is given to the non-profit charity of your choice. That way, your money truly works for you while you get quality insurance.

Getting started with Lemonade isn't hard; it takes as little as 90 seconds, the company says. You'll just need to provide your address and answer a few questions and their AI bot Maya will formulate the perfect insurance plan for your needs and your budget.

Filing a claim is just as easy, with some claims being paid in as little as three minutes, the company says. Because they use technology and have an emphasis in customer service, Lemonade is aiming to make homeowners and renters insurance something you won't dread. 

Right now, you can get renter's insurance starting as low as $5 or homeowners insurance starting at $25. Check it out today and see how much you can save.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Insurance

Finding the Right Business Insurance Can Be Hard, but This Tech Startup Makes It Easy

Insurance

Now Might be the Perfect Time to Switch to This Technology-First Insurance Company

Insurance

Lemonade Reinvents Renters and Homeowners Insurance With On-Demand Service, Social Responsibility