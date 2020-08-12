This Resumé Builder Can Help You Land a Job While You Build Your Company

August 12, 2020 2 min read

Most don't just drop everything and launch their own business. It takes time, money, and focus to start a business, and for most of us, we have to earn that money ourselves. Before starting a business, many people aim to find success in the workforce first and gain the necessary experience that will inform their eventual entrepreneurial ventures. Rising up the career ladder is never easy, but it may be a little easier when you have Resoume Resumé Creator on your side.

Keeping your LinkedIn page up to date is one thing, but when you apply for new positions or promotions, it's not only your LinkedIn page that recruiters will look at, it's your resumé. How is your resumé looking? When's the last time you checked?

Resoume is a platform specifically designed to create beautiful resumés, cover letters, and portfolios in a simple builder. Import your profile from LinkedIn and Resoume makes it easy to change colors, themes, and fonts, and organize your information in any way you'd like. It ensures that your resumé is ATS-aligned so it heads straight to the top of crowded HR inboxes. You can even track your interviews, offers, applications, and more right in the app so you don't have to sift through confirmation emails to figure out where you've applied.

When you're done creating your resumé, cover letters, and portfolio, you can download them as PDFs for simple sharing. This version of Resoume also supports ten individual applications.

Get a boost up the career ladder. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Resoume for 63 percent off $95 at just $34.99.