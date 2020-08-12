Resumes

This Resumé Builder Can Help You Land a Job While You Build Your Company

Make ATS-aligned resumés, cover letters, portfolios, and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Resumé Builder Can Help You Land a Job While You Build Your Company
Image credit: Matilda Wormwood

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most entrepreneurs don't just drop everything and launch their own business. It takes time, money, and focus to start a business, and for most of us, we have to earn that money ourselves. Before starting a business, many people aim to find success in the workforce first and gain the necessary experience that will inform their eventual entrepreneurial ventures. Rising up the career ladder is never easy, but it may be a little easier when you have Resoume Resumé Creator on your side.

Keeping your LinkedIn page up to date is one thing, but when you apply for new positions or promotions, it's not only your LinkedIn page that recruiters will look at, it's your resumé. How is your resumé looking? When's the last time you checked?

Resoume is a platform specifically designed to create beautiful resumés, cover letters, and portfolios in a simple builder. Import your profile from LinkedIn and Resoume makes it easy to change colors, themes, and fonts, and organize your information in any way you'd like. It ensures that your resumé is ATS-aligned so it heads straight to the top of crowded HR inboxes. You can even track your interviews, offers, applications, and more right in the app so you don't have to sift through confirmation emails to figure out where you've applied.

When you're done creating your resumé, cover letters, and portfolio, you can download them as PDFs for simple sharing. This version of Resoume also supports ten individual applications.

Get a boost up the career ladder. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Resoume for 63 percent off $95 at just $34.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Resumes

How to Get a Free Résumé Review From One of the World's Top Services

Resumes

How to Give Your Resume a Makeover for 2019

Resumes

The Best Way to Add Keywords to Your Resume