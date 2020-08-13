YouTube

This $40 Training Can Help You Make YouTube a Profitable Channel

This $40 Training Can Help You Make YouTube a Profitable Channel
It turns out that using video as a marketing tool can be a useful and popular strategy. Whereas 63 percent of businesses invested in video in 2019, 81 percent use video in 2020. That's a significant increase that is only going to trend upward. If you're looking for a new way to reach and engage potential customers, you might want to start making videos and building a presence on the video platform that rules them all: YouTube. If you don't know where to start in making a YouTube account worth the time and money, The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube is for you.

This 10-course, 50-hour bundle is led by top creators and instructors who have garnered millions of views online themselves. Even if you've never even recorded a video, this bundle will take you to a point where you're comfortable creating for a massive audience.

You'll learn how to record and edit video using Final Cut Pro X and upload it to YouTube, which is where the fun really begins. These courses will teach you how to use Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects to create dynamic links to garner more traffic to your web pages, and build out a complete sales funnel on YouTube. You'll learn some of the platform's most successful marketing techniques and understand the SEO secrets you need to know to grow your channel organically. You'll also learn how to harness YouTube Advertising to create additional revenue from your video channels while simultaneously driving traffic into your sales funnel.

Before you know it, you'll have a viable video marketing strategy that is generating real value for your business. Right now, you can get The Complete Content Creator Bundle for YouTube for just $39.99.

