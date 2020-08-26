Hygiene

There's Finally a Hand Sanitizer Dispenser That's Not a Pain to Carry

Save 40 percent off this Kickstarter-funded hand sanitizer dispenser.
It goes without saying that these days, you should be washing your hands and sanitizing even more frequently than normal. In a global pandemic, hand sanitizer is more available than ever—at checkout counters, at grocery stores, and many other places you go throughout your day. But think of how many people are using those hand sanitizing pumps? It sort of defeats the purpose. It's worth carrying your own hand sanitizer, and the Go.C Bundle makes it easy to support your hygiene on the go.

The Go.C Bundle includes two wearable dispensers and an 8-ounce hand sanitizer. The Go.C sanitizer dispenser is an easy spray device that attaches to your belt, pocket, or bag so you can have quick access to personal, private sanitizer. When you press the silicone button with your thumb, the dispenser sprays sanitizer right into your palm, letting you clean up quickly and easily with no mess. The ergonomic design supports one-hand use so if you're carrying things with one hand, you can easily start sanitizing with the other. Once you run out of the initial sanitizer, you can easily refill the tank for continued use.

The Go.C dispenser raised nearly $100,000 at Kickstarter because it provides an elegant solution to a suddenly pervasive problem. Right now, you can get a bundle of two dispensers and eight ounces of sanitizer for 40 percent off $30 at just $17.99. It's available in black, white, or gray.

