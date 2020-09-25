Keep Your Smartphone Powered up With This Ergonomic Wireless Charger

September 25, 2020 2 min read

Remember when Starbucks attempted to roll out Qi wireless pads on all of their tables? They may have been a bit too early to the wireless charging trend to fully justify the plan. However, now that Apple has caught up, the demand for wireless charging pads is greater than ever. Of course, that also means you may have to deal with some additional clutter in your workspace.

You can reduce that clutter with the Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger. With long-range induction coils, you can turn any desk or table into a wireless charging surface without taking up any space. Just install it on the bottom of a desk or table with removable adhesive and you'll have an invisible charging pad. The Qi-compatible fast charging provides 10 watts of charging for Samsung Galaxy phones and 7.5 watts for iPhones. It's also compatible with AirPods, Apple Watch, battery packs, and other Qi-enabled devices. It works through most non-metallic surfaces like wood, ceramic, plastic, glass, and others. With the charger hidden away, you'll have more space to work on your desk and be free of annoying wires.

Make your workspace more efficient and less cluttered. Normally $99, you can get this Hudly Invisible Wireless Charger for 30% off at just $69.99 today.