Get on Your Way As an International Business Professional With Babbel Language Learning App, Now 50 Percent Off

November 18, 2020 2 min read

The world is flattening, especially if you run a business. There are only so many customers in your home country and every business learns sooner or later that they may need to look overseas to continue growing. You don't need to speak another language to do that, but it certainly helps.

Learning a new language could help you in negotiations, but it also trains parts of your brain that you don't normally use, increasing your cognition and having a positive effect on your overall cognitive function. That's to say, there are myriad benefits of learning a language and there are few better programs to do it with than Babbel.

Babbel is one of the most highly-praised language learning apps on the planet, with 4.5 stars on more than 500,000 Google Play Store reviews and 4.6 stars on more than 180,000 Apple App Store reviews. Fast Company named it the "most innovative company in education" in 2016 and The Next Web calls it "one of the stalwarts of the online language-learning sphere.” It's also the #1 top-grossing language learning app in the world.

Babbel was developed by more than 100 expert linguists, giving you 10- to 15-minute bite-sized lessons that fit conveniently into your schedule and cover a wide range of useful real-life topics. Speech recognition keeps your pronunciation on point and personalized review sessions reinforce your learning whenever you need it. You can access Babbel's materials online or offline whenever you want as it's always synchronized across your devices and all materials are downloadable. After just one month with Babbel, users report being able to speak confidently about transportation, dining, shopping, making friends, and other practical topics.

