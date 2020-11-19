Score Early Black Friday Savings on This Smart Reusable Notebook Set

November 19, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

came early this year, and for entrepreneurs, that's great news because you can score extra savings on supplies to help your business run efficiently. Case in point: The Rocketbook Fusion. For a limited time, you can score pre-Black Friday savings on a Rocketbook.

Rocketbook Fusion Letter or Executive + Mini, Pen, & Microfiber Bundle: With a sterling 4.5/5-star rating on Amazon, the Rocketbook Fusion is the ultimate notebook for anybody who likes to take handwritten notes. This reusable pen and paper notebook has seven different page templates, all of which connect to your favorite cloud services. The 42 pages are packed with calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts that you can upload to the cloud for safekeeping. Then, with a damp cloth, you can just wipe the page clean and use it again. The Rocketbook companion app lets you send notes, plans, lists, and ideas to the cloud for proper organization.

With this bundle, you'll get a Rocketbook Fusion Letter (8.5" x 11"), a Rocketbook Mini (3.5" x 5.5"), 2 Pilot FriXion pens, and a microfiber cloth to wipe pages clean.

If you'd prefer a different size, this bundle includes the Executive version, which measures 6" x 8.8", giving you a slightly more portable notebook.