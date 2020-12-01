News and Trends

YouTube's Top Trending Videos of 2020: How Many Have You Watched?

From Dave Chappelle's 8:46 to TikTok superstars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio, these are the videos and creators that made the biggest splash on the Google-owned video site in 2020.
Image credit: Kevin Mazur | Getty Images via PCMag
Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Chase Hudson.

4 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Content creators adapted quickly to unprecedented times in 2020, as evidenced by the top-performing videos across the Google-owned YouTube in 2020.

The top trending YouTube video this year was 8:46 - Dave Chappelle, which currently has 29 million views. The comedian brought raw honesty to the stage in the wake of George Floyd’s death—"an impromptu purging of feelings and thoughts" that Chappelle delivered in in June from his home in Ohio. Chappelle chose to not monetize the video and encouraged donations to the Equal Justice Initiative instead. 

Family-friendly YouTube channel Dude Perfect created Quarantine Stereotypes, a video watched more than 41 million times. It made the video Feeding America fundraiser and dedicated it to all of the heroes on the front lines. The fundraise has raised $10K so far. 

Popular daily vlogger David Dobrik, who decided not to vlog as much during the pandemic, partnered with EA for socially distant, surprise giveaways of Xbox One X consoles, PS4s, cars, and $10,000 checks wrapped in T-shirts. His We Can’t Believe This Happened video has more than 23 million views to date.

If you've been trying to stay fit on a budget during quarantine, you've probably checked out a video or two from YouTuber Chloe Ting, whose 16.2 million subscribers tune in for her quick-yet-difficult workouts. Her Get Abs in 2 Weeks video alone has more than 272 million views.

On the music front, Future and Drake’s Life Is Good, which was released before COVID-19 really hit, got 1.3 billion views. Cardi B’s collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, WAP, was also a chart-topper with more than 298 million views. Drake made another appearance on the list with his August hit, Laugh Now Cry Later, feat. Lil Durk, which is now at 181 million views.

Here’s the full list of YouTube’s 2020 top videos, creators, breakout creators, and music videos. 

1. 8:46 - Dave Chappelle - Netflix is a Joke

2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder - Mark Rober

3. We Broke Up. - jeffrreestar

4. $250,000 Influencer Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament - MrBeast

5. I'm Coming Out. - NikkieTutorials 

6. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE - Dream

7. Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes - NBC

8. Quarantine Stereotypes - Dude Perfect

9. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 - SomeGoodNews

10. We Can’t Believe This Happened - David Dobrik

2020 YouTube Top Breakout Creators

1. Dream (13.5 Million Subscribers)

2. Tiko (5.3 Million Subscribers)

3. Chloe Ting (16.2 Million Subscribers)

4. EddieVR (4.93 Million Subscribers)

5. charli d'amelio (8.58 Million Subscribers)

6. Dixie D'Amelio (6.77 Million Subscribers) 

7. GeorgeNotFound (4.52 Million Subscribers) 

8. SomeGoodNews (2.56 Million Subscribers)

9. Hyram (4 Million Subscribers) 

10. Bailey Sarian (3.21 Million Subscribers)

2020 Top YouTube Creators

 

1. MrBeast (46.9 Million Subscribers)

2. Dream (13.5 Million Subscribers)

3. ZHC (17.6 Million Subscribers)

4. SSSniperwolf (23.3 Million Subscribers)

5. Tiko (5.3 Million Subscribers)

6. Chloe Ting (16.2 Million Subscribers)

7. JoshDub (8.28 Million Subscribers)

8. LazarBeam (17.3 Million Subscribers)

9. EddieVR (4.93 Million Subscribers)

10. The Royalty Family (10.8 Million Subscribers) 

2020 Top YouTube Music Videos

 

1. Future - Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)

3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg - We Paid (Official Video)

4. NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)

5. Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]

6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]

7. Roddy Ricch - The Box [Official Music Video]

8. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Lil Top [Official Music Video]

9. Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk

10. Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)

