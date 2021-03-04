4 Tweaks to Make to Your Website to Sell More

March 4, 2021 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With all the social media platforms available, why does a business require a website? Instagram and Facebook are excellent promoting platforms. However, you have limited control over what you can post as you're using these channels and having your own domain gives you total control of what content you want the world to see and how you want your brand to get represented.

Social media sites also lose their popularity over the years. Myspace was the most popular platform between 2005 and 2008, with almost every celebrity on the forum. Nowadays the destination is an online punchline and it's downfall proves that any social media network might become obsolete over time.

Having a digital presence directly impacts revenue: When you hear about a company, do you blindly trust them or do you do some research on whether they have some online real estate? Every client needs proof that an XYZ enterprise is legitimate. Your own site provides one of the best guarantees for this.

Related: Build a Professional Website that Meets Your Specific Business Needs with Wix

No matter your URL's purpose, the best way to succeed is to treat and build your website as your number 1 salesperson. Any business's website interacts directly with customers and every sale begins with just that. Here are some time-tested guidelines...

Related: 5 Reasons to Have a Web Presence Now

1. Be welcoming

In a brick and mortar setting, will you ignore the customer that just walked right through the door of your business? Probably not. Instead, you will offer them a warm welcome, ask them about what they are looking for, guide them around the store, etc. Your site must carry out a similar approach in welcoming users. It is achievable by having a landing page that assures visitors they have come to the right place for what they want.

Related: 9 Ways to Increase Landing-Page Conversions

2. Establish trust

Trust is an integral part of every relationship. Thus, once you have warmly welcomed your users, it is time to build faith in them. Companies build confidence in their website's users by providing testimonials. Use conversational language and honest information rather than sounding "salesy." Never lie about anything, otherwise someone else will offer them the truth.

3. Believe in your services

Customers need to be provided with objective information about your company and the services you provide. Giving information requires having some amount of faith in your product. Never underestimate your clients' and employees' perceptiveness as long-term success is impossible if you do not believe in the solution you are selling.

Relate: 3 Ways to Create More Engaging Website Landing Pages

4. Understanding the customer's needs

Always have a designated place where customers can leave their feedback on the service you provided them. You can also use web analytics software to understand more about your website's users' behavior. Are a significant number of users directly going from your "Products" page to the "Help" page? If so, it would be best to have more text on the product's page explaining how users move forward to make a purchase.

Related: 8 Tools You Need for Tracking Website Performance