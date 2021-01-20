Must-Know Tips for Building a Great Remote Team

January 20, 2021 5 min read

Companies have experienced unparalleled challenges this year. As a result, small businesses are learning to differently optimize their operations in the form of , managing and training new employees. While many organizations have floundered, e-commerce companies continue to thrive. Thanks, in part, to their already heavy reliance on outside-the-office workers.

When every game is an away game

A huge benefit of hiring remote employees is that the scope of people you recruit increases substantially. You're not just accepting applications from a limited pool of individuals in your area, but across the worldwide web. This means the chances of finding the right person for the job increases, while cases of running into the wrong guy or girl increase as well. Conversely, many employers will tell you that finding the perfect remote worker is incredibly difficult because there is a loss of connection when vetting potential hires.



When interviewing people in person, you can form a more specific impression than merely reading a resume. However, there are certain things you can do to make better decisions when building up a remote team that can save you from wasting time and money. Running a business is difficult, so don't make it any harder than need be.

It starts with the coach

Before putting expectations on anyone else, set a standard for yourself. Building a brand where others want to produce high-quality work is the best way to find qualified employees. Your employees ought to be a direct reflection of your company.

You do yourself a disservice if you're not equipping potential hires with the knowledge they need before setting up an interview. If they do not know anything about the company, then the chances of getting great employees will drop significantly. Highly qualified candidates do not apply for positions that do not clearly state the expectations. They know their worth in the market, so they'll most likely pass on places that do not have a vested interest in them. Make prospects want to apply.

Team culture

This additional factor is one of the hardest for the rational manager to mind. Making sure the prospective hire has a personality that will mesh with others in the company is critical. Excellent skills and experience are necessary, but not sufficient. A potential player will only benefit your organization if they can be added without adding friction to existing team dynamics.

Skyler Stein, President of Gladskin, has said: “We have come to realize that the personality and work-style we want in team members is the same as our stated brand personality: intelligent, optimistic, down-to-earth and on your side. This knowledge has helped us successfully evaluate candidates that are right for our growth.”

Managing a distanced lineup

There's a plethora of free software options that enables businesses to share documents in real-time. Google is known for its variety of choices between Google Docs, Sheets, and other software. Platforms like this let employers see the work employees are required to perform. This allows them to hold the workers accountable if substantial progress is not made.



There are also many different project management programs that can help streamline a business’ productivity. These online aides allow employers to assign various projects to their employees to fulfill. When workers finish tasks, they move their projects to a different folder that indicates successful completion of the goals.



Some programs that are commonly used include:



● Basecamp

● Teamwork

● Proofhub

● Zoho

● Nifty

● Trello



Said programs may also offer features like scheduling options, hour tracking, calendars and live chatting.

Get every player involved

Make sure your team knows you're there for them. Nothing is worse than being stuck on a project and feeling alone. Personally check on team members every day.



To that end, good leadership always goes back to “praise in public, discipline in private”. If one of your employees makes a mistake, do not take it out on them publicly, but correct them privately.



A final simple fact: nobody wants to work for a micromanager. If you happen to notice a sudden decline in an employee's workload, reach out if it starts affecting the company's output. Ask them if there's a way you can render assistance. They might be willing to acknowledge your help while appreciating your efforts. This has nothing but positive effects on productivity.

