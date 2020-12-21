Websites

Study Finds Bad Web Design is Killing Us All With Stress

A design company created test sites full of super-annoying issues, such as slow load times, auto-play music, and pop-ups, then measured how much each increased people's blood pressure.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Study Finds Bad Web Design is Killing Us All With Stress
Image credit: via PCMag

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Writer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

It's a devil's bargain to be a tech tester. Sure, you get to see the latest and greatest things, but you also are essentially being digitally poked and prodded to measure everything. This new study by Cyber Duck UX Agency out of the UK went further with digital torture to measure stress levels.

Participants were placed in front of a website designed (by Cyber Duck) to be filled with some of the worst user experience (UX) elements we encounter online. Images not loading, weird animations, and buttons that don't work were just a few of the 10 categories.

Each category of web torture had 110 participants, so 1,100 people aged 20 to 58 total were part of the study altogether. Researchers measured each person's systolic blood pressure (the amount of pressure in arteries during heart contraction) as the participant used one of three of the custom-built sites. Normal blood pressure measures at 90 to 120, elevated is 121 to 129, and hypertensive stage one is 130 to 139. After that, you're in the high BP category; higher than 180, you're in crisis. No participant had any known health conditions; they also didn't  have any IT or web UX background.

The results speak for themselves and indicate exactly what you should not do in any website design. The chart above shows the offenders, with the items on the left being the worst. Slow-loading pages (taking 8.8 to 10.5 seconds to fully load) caused a 21% spike in blood pressure, while multiple pop-ups and auto-play music were almost as bad, causing a 20% increase each. Items such as 404 broken pages and non-clickable buttons were just middling annoyances in comparison.

Other problems include multiple image sliders—so slideshow carousels weren't that bad, huh?—causing a 10% increase in blood pressure and disorienting animations at a mere 5% increase.

So clearly, if you want to murder someone, find them the slowest webpage full of pop-ups and make them surf.

For an interactive version of the chart above, see below. You can blow it up to full-screen size for easier reading, to spare yourself a little stress.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Websites

5 Easy Font and Text Tricks to Modernize Your Website

Websites

Work From Home: How to Save Your Company's Website Traffic During This Pandemic

Websites

How to Design a Beautiful, Mobile-Optimized Website While Avoiding Another Monthly Subscription Fee