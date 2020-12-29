News and Trends

American Airlines Will Resume Boeing 737 Max Passenger Flights Today

It's the first domestic carrier to resume service with the notorious plane.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
American Airlines Will Resume Boeing 737 Max Passenger Flights Today
Image credit: COOPER NEILL/Getty Images via engadget

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

American Airlines is the first domestic carrier to resume flights with Boeing’s 737 Max after the plane was withdrawn from service more than a year ago. CNBC reports that the craft’s return to active duty begins with Flight 718, a roundtrip jaunt from Miami to New York. It’ll be the first time since March 2019 that a 737 Max will run a commercial service in the US after it was grounded as a result of two fatal plane crashes. It has, however, already run in other countries, including Brazil’s Gol, which resumed flying on December 9th.

Boeing’s 737 Max was a refresh of its warhorse 737, a mainstay for short and medium-sized routes across the globe. The aerospace giant needed to update its equipment to better compete with Airbus’ A320, which led to the re-working of the existing 737 body. Boeing said that there was so little adaptation time required that pilots didn’t need time in a simulator, making it a big sell for airlines looking to saving on training. But the plane’s new, bigger, engines were at risk of making a mid-air stall, something Boeing didn’t mention.

Instead, it built a software system -- Maneuvering Characteristic Augmentation System (MCAS) -- which would automatically kick in to avoid these stalls. MCAS malfunctioned, however, which led to two fatal crashes: Lion Air Flight 610, and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.  A subsequent investigation found that Boeing employees had raised major concerns about the system’s design and operation. And the FAA added that it had failed in its oversight when originally certifying the plane as safe. 

After the crashes, the 737 Max was grounded, with Boeing spending the following 18 months working to fix its problems. This process has turned up a number of additional bugs within the system which have needed their own time to fix, further delaying its return. The FAA re-certified the plane in November (regulators in Europe did the same in October) and American quickly ran a test flight -- with the media on board -- at the start of December. The airline has affirmed that passengers who do not wish to fly on a 737 Max will be offered “flexible rebooking.” 

A number of other airlines expect to return the 737 Max to the skies through 2021, with United Airlines planning to resume service in February. Southwest Airlines, meanwhile, say it’ll resume at some point in the second quarter of 2021, so at least by June. It remains to be seen, however, if a plane that has been held up as an example of how Boeing’s culture has failed, and as a broader calamity, will be able to win over a suspicious public. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

Does Your PS5 Include a Built-In Chicken Warmer? The KFConsole Does

Adapt to Bounce Forward

Trump Signs Bipartisan Coronavirus Relief Bill After Calling On Congress to Approve $2,000 Stimulus Checks

Ready for Anything

Will Retailers Need a POS Terminal After Covid?