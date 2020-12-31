21 Deals on Everything From iPhone Chargers to Standing Desks That You Don't Want Pass on for 2021

December 31, 2020 8 min read

As a way to send off the strange year that was 2020, check out this end-of-the-year sale. Retailers and merchants are marking their products down earlier and we're here to help you save. Check out some of these deals, and score an extra 20 percent off when you use code CHEERS at checkout.

1. Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain

Don't let your Apple Watch run out of battery when you're on the go! This ingenious keychain charger fits elegantly on your everyday carry and can quickly recharge your Apple Watch.



Get the Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain for $16.00 (Reg. $49) with promo code CHEERS.

2. GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable

Regular Lightning cables just aren't built to last. That's why you need one like GO-TOUGH. This durable cable costs less than a standard one but it will last much, much longer.

Get the GO-TOUGH Reinforced MFi Lightning Cable for $20.00 (Reg. $29) with promo code CHEERS.

3. SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger

Enjoy the flexibility of wireless charging anywhere with the SCOUT. This Qi-compatible wireless charger packs a whopping 5,000mAh battery capacity, enough to charge your iPhone multiple times. Despite that, it's still lightweight and fits nicely in your bag.

Get the SCOUT Wireless 5,000mAh Portable Charger for $32.00 (Reg. $80) with promo code CHEERS.

4. Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank

This good-looking charger makes a practical, durable addition to your daily life. Although it's lightweight and slim, this power bank can fully recharge a MacBook Pro thanks to its massive capacity and power output. It's the perfect flash charger for when you know you won't be by an outlet for a while.

Get the Naztech 20,000mAh 18W PD + QC3.0 Fabric Power Bank for $48.00 (Reg. $89) with promo code CHEERS.

5. TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Get a high-end pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds for less than $50! The X5s offer clear, crisp, stereo-quality sound in a tiny package. They last for more than 35 hours with the portable charging case and have a built-in CVC 8.0 mic to handle calls clearly.

Get the TREBLAB X5 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $47.98 (Reg. $99) with promo code CHEERS.

6. TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These unique headphones use a Sony Noise Cancellation Chip to great effect. You can switch between three different listening modes, depending on the noise of the environment around you, allowing you to stay present when you want or zone out when you need. They even have noise-cancellation on the built-in mic for crystal clear calls.

Get the TaoTronics Hybrid Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $72.00 (Reg. $107) with promo code CHEERS.

7. FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera

Not all cars have backup cameras, but they all can with the FenSens. This solar-powered backup camera hooks onto the back of your car and streams a live view of what's behind you. It's a budget-friendly way to add a backup camera.

Get the FenSens Smart Wireless Solar Powered Backup Camera for $136.00 (Reg. $249) with promo code CHEERS.

8. PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

You may not be able to go to the theater, but you can make it feel like one at home with this projector. The PIQO projects 1080p HD resolution onto a 240" screen with stunning clarity. You cast just about anything thanks to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Get the PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector for $224.00 (Reg. $799) with promo code CHEERS.

9. Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow

Meet the pillow of your dreams. The Carbon SnoreX™ is the world’s first 8-in-1 pillow, utilizing Carbon Bamboo AirTech Memory Foam, Graphene, and Copper to facilitate maximum breathability and protect you from allergens and bacteria. Meanwhile, the Ice Cool Cover always stays as cool as the other side of the pillow.

Get the Carbon SnoreX™ 8-in-1 Cooling Pillow for $39.20 (Reg. $99) with promo code CHEERS.

10. blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System

Get some added peace of mind this winter with this outdoor security camera. This Amazon's Choice weatherproof camera features face recognition to alert you when it sees people and smart integration that lets you use voice commands to view the camera's live stream. You can even communicate with guests when they're at the door.

Get the blurams Outdoor Pro Security Camera Outdoor System for $48.00 (Reg. $89) with promo code CHEERS.

11. Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker

Stop spending so much on cold brew when you can make it yourself. This digital brewer produces smooth cold brew that is less acidic and richer in flavor. All it takes is about four minutes.

Get the Gourmia® GCM6850 Digital Accelerated Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $48.00 (Reg. $109) with promo code CHEERS.

12. Cushion Lab The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket

Relax and de-stress in the calming embrace of this weighted blanket. It uses deep touch pressure stimulation to help your body release serotonin and melatonin to relax and drift off to sleep. Plus, it's double stitched to secure the internal glass beads in place.

Get the Cushion Lab The Calm Embrace Weighted Blanket for $87.98 (Reg. $249) with promo code CHEERS.

13. PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier

This air purifier has earned 4.7 stars on Amazon, largely thanks to its unique purification system. The P500 has a six-stage filtration system that captures 99.97 percent of particles and uses activated carbon filtration and cold catalyst filtration to absorb odors and decompose harmful gases. Plus, it has a negative ion generator to help combat dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens.

Get the PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier for $135.98 (Reg. $229) with promo code CHEERS.

14. JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Looking for a cleaning upgrade? Then you'll love this deal on the high-powered JASHEN V18. This cordless vacuum can go anywhere, and with its multiple head attachments, it's as productive on carpet as it is on hardwood.

Get the JASHEN V18 350W Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $151.99 (Reg. $350) with promo code CHEERS.

15. SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater

Stay warm this winter without breaking the bank on heating bills. This smart heater pairs with the SOLUS+ app so you can schedule heating, set up heating zones, and more to conserve the energy you use. Your budget will thank you.

Get the SOLUS⁺ Smart Infrared Heater for $328.95 (Reg. $410).

16. Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand

Find your most comfortable work setup with this adjustable stand. It slides easily to find the right angle you want to work with and uses sturdy aluminum materials to ensure it's built to last. Plus, it's lightweight so you can bring it anywhere.

Get the Aluminum Portable Foldable Laptop Stand for $24.00 (Reg. $89) with promo code CHEERS.

17. U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10" Ring Light & 62" Tripod

Upgrade your videoconferencing setup with this kit from U-STREAM. It includes a ring light and a tripod to orient your smartphone perfectly and have the right lighting. Whether you're interviewing, vlogging, or just in a meeting, you might as well look your best.

Get the U-STREAM Video Conference Kit with 10" Ring Light & 62" Tripod for $36.80 (Reg. $99) with promo code CHEERS.

18. Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor

Can't stay in one spot while you're working from home? You won't have to with this portable monitor. It hooks up seamlessly with your laptop, giving you a large, additional touchscreen to streamline your workflow.

Get the Desklab Portable Touchscreen Monitor for $220.00 (Reg. $275) with promo code CHEERS.

19. EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk

If you like to stand when you work, it's time you committed to a standing desk in your home office. This adjustable desk works quickly so you can go from sitting to standing in a jiffy. It's also nicely compact so it will fit into any corner you'd like to put it.

Get the EC1 Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk for $254.99 (Reg. $299).

20. Mini Portable Fascia Massage Gun

Whether you workout hard or you've just been sitting in front of the computer all day, sore muscles happen. Break up knots and promote circulation with this mini massage gun. It comes with multiple attachments to target specific muscle groups and provide quick relief.

Get the Mini Portable Fascia Massage Gun for $55.99 (Reg. $99) with promo code CHEERS.

21. DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test

It's not just humans that want to know their heritage! Well, OK, yes it is, but they also want to know their dog's heritage. This fun breed identification test will help you figure out exactly what kind of dog Fido really is.



Get the DNA My Dog Breed Identification Test for $48.00 (Reg. $79) with promo code CHEERS.

