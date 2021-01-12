Productivity

Power Through Your Workday with This Automated Productivity Tool

Focuster can help you become your most productive self.
Image credit: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash

2 min read
2020 was an extremely impactful year for most people, but also for many businesses. Those that survived the lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions will enter 2021 with a significant burden to be leaner and more strategic than ever. While you can implement strategies and protocols to help your business operate more smoothly, as an entrepreneur, it's important to take on some of the burden yourself. That means increasing your productivity

Wasted hours translate to nearly $2,000 in lost revenue per person each month. As a leader, you can't afford to lose that much productivity. With Focuster, you'll get the technological help you need to become your most productive self.

Focuster is a cleverly designed app that helps you work more efficiently so you can get more done in less time. The streamlined interface boosts your focus, letting you prioritize tasks and eliminate distractions as you churn through your to-do list. It offers smart reminders to keep you focused throughout the day and offers an instant calendar rescheduling function to update priorities whenever things change.

With Focuster's Activity Bar, you can see your day at a glance, viewing completed tasks, pending tasks, time left to finish individual tasks, and more to keep you on track. With active notifications, you can stay fully engaged with the task at hand while simultaneously keeping an eye on the things you still need to do, retaining the flexibility to adjust priorities whenever you need.

Focuster is the simplified productivity app designed to help you get as much done as you possibly can with the time you have. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $59.

