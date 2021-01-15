Here's How to Save Time and Money This Tax Season

January 15, 2021 2 min read

We're into a new year, which means tax season is just around the corner. Whether you have somebody prepare your for you or you're trying to do it yourself, this time of year is as good as any to get up to speed with your skills. Being in charge of your money is a crucial responsibility and one you can't rightly do without some accounting knowledge. Fortunately, you don't need to acquire a whole new skill set. You can just learn how to work with QuickBooks.

QuickBooks is designed to help you do everything from invoicing and accounts payable to filing your taxes. In The Complete 2021 QuickBooks Bootcamp Bundle, you'll learn how to become a master of this extremely useful office software.

This four-course bundle focuses on four different QuickBooks programs: QuickBooks 2020, QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Pro Canada, and QuickBooks 2021. You'll go from novice bookkeeper to pro in each program, covering everything required to set up QuickBooks, create a company file and chart of accounts, and start managing them effectively. You'll learn how to navigate the programs, manage expenses, scan in receipts, set up automatic statement and invoice reminders, use payroll programs, create purchase orders and bills, manage customers and jobs, and much, much more.

QuickBooks understands that each company is unique, which is part of the program's appeal. It's an extremely customizable software and, in these courses, you'll learn how to tailor QuickBooks to meet your needs. From processing your specific inventory to setting up an invoicing workflow that reflects your operations and producing the precise types of reports your business uses, QuickBooks makes it easy to manage your accounting. And yes, it makes filing taxes both significantly easier and less costly.

Don't hire an accountant when you can just learn QuickBooks. Right now, The Complete 2021 QuickBooks Bootcamp Bundle is on sale for just $29.99.