Audio

Add Natural-Sounding Voice Overs to Videos With This This Text-to-Speech Converter Tool

From note-taking to e-learning, Notevibes helps you do more in less time.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Add Natural-Sounding Voice Overs to Videos With This This Text-to-Speech Converter Tool
Image credit: Ryan Snaadt

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Multitasking is difficult but it's a must for entrepreneurs. The smartest leaders, however, learn how to harness technology to get more done. For those who want to consume more information or want to hear their notes spoken back to them, you need a tool like Notevibes.

Notevibes is a text-to-speech converter that works in just seconds. Write down anything and Notevibes will create human-sounding audio with 177 voices and 18 languages. From hearing how something you wrote sounds to providing spoken instructions on a product and myriad uses in between, Notevibes makes it significantly easier to transmit information.

Notevibes lets you produce audio in English, German, Spanish, Dutch, French, Italian, and many more languages — all in realistic male and female voices. Its high-fidelity speech synthesis works quickly and you can customize your speech output with pitch and voice speed controls. You can also add pauses or emphasis. Once audio converts, you can save it as an MP3 or WAV download for simplified sharing. Files are kept save for 14 days so even if you forget to share, you'll be able to access them later.

With a Notevibes Personal Pack, you'll get 100,000 characters per month, giving you 1,200,000 total for a year. Plus, you'll get access to SSML tags support, the advanced voice editor, and a history of your audio files.

Make life easier on yourself with a lifetime subscription to Notevibes. Normally $540, you can sign up today for just $69.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Audio

From Small Businesses to Amazon: 5 Ways to Prepare for the Social Audio Future

Audio

Apple Powerbeats and More Audio Accessories with Early Black Friday Pricing

Reading

This Audio Reading App Lets You Listen to Articles While You Work