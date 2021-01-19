Add Natural-Sounding Voice Overs to Videos With This This Text-to-Speech Converter Tool

January 19, 2021 2 min read

Multitasking is difficult but it's a must for entrepreneurs. The smartest leaders, however, learn how to harness to get more done. For those who want to consume more information or want to hear their notes spoken back to them, you need a tool like Notevibes.

Notevibes is a text-to-speech converter that works in just seconds. Write down anything and Notevibes will create human-sounding with 177 voices and 18 languages. From hearing how something you wrote sounds to providing spoken instructions on a product and myriad uses in between, Notevibes makes it significantly easier to transmit information.

Notevibes lets you produce audio in English, German, Spanish, Dutch, French, Italian, and many more languages — all in realistic male and female voices. Its high-fidelity speech synthesis works quickly and you can customize your speech output with pitch and voice speed controls. You can also add pauses or emphasis. Once audio converts, you can save it as an MP3 or WAV download for simplified sharing. Files are kept save for 14 days so even if you forget to share, you'll be able to access them later.

With a Notevibes Personal Pack, you'll get 100,000 characters per month, giving you 1,200,000 total for a year. Plus, you'll get access to SSML tags support, the advanced voice editor, and a history of your audio files.

Make life easier on yourself with a lifetime subscription to Notevibes. Normally $540, you can sign up today for just $69.99.