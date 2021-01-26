Insider Habits

2 Ways Gary Vaynerchuk Holds Himself Accountable

Gary Vaynerchuk, chairman of VaynerX, makes sure nothing slips by.
Image credit: Amanda Edwards | Getty Images
This story appears in the January 2021 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Gary Vaynerchuk's a busy man. To make sure he's ready to take on whatever the day throws at him, he's adopted two simple but effective habits to stay ahead of the game.

1. Keeping track professionally

“I go to the App Store and look at the top 200 apps in the world every day. It will give you an incredible insight to what’s going on with humans. I’m also a humongous fan of hitting the explore tab on all the social networks.”

Related: What Gary Vaynerchuk Learned by Experimenting on Himself

2. Keeping track personally

“I weigh myself every day,” he says. This isn’t a healthy habit for everyone, Vaynerchuk understands — but for him, it’s a helpful reminder to take care of his body, which he hasn’t always done. “I never want to go back into a place I was in my mid-30s, where I just didn’t value my health. This is about accountability for me. It lets me have a context point of, like, OK, I went a little loose yesterday. Let’s not double down on looseness today. And it’s really helped.”

