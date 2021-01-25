Photography

Photography Skills Can Help Entrepreneurs Thrive and Lower Their Total Budget

From earning some extra money to creating your own assets, photography can be a great skill for entrepreneurs.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Photography Skills Can Help Entrepreneurs Thrive and Lower Their Total Budget
Image credit: Kyle Loftus

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Photography can be an extremely useful skill for an entrepreneur. Whether you want to start a lucrative side hustle to help bring in some supplementary income while you're growing your business or you want to cut costs by getting the design and marketing assets you need on your own, it pays to be creative. In The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography & Editing Bundle, you'll learn how to take your photography skills to the next level and understand how to edit like a pro, regardless of your reasons for shooting.

This 15-course program includes more than 30 hours of training on a wide variety of topics. You'll get a crash course in using a Canon DSLR camera, with supplementary classes focused on how to find the right light and how to take amazing food, travel, product, and long-exposure photos, plus studio portraits. While learning the fundamentals of different types of photography is great, this education goes above and beyond by introducing you to Adobe Photoshop and After Effects.

You'll go from beginner to advanced in Photoshop, learning how to use each of its myriad tools to achieve clearer, more beautiful photos. You'll learn how to retouch black and white photos, how to play with perspective in editing, add effects to photos, and much more. There's even a class dedicated to helping you start a photography business from scratch should you choose to pursue that avenue.

Turn your photography hobby into something even more useful and practical. Right now, The 2021 Complete Learn to Master Photography & Editing Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Photography

Learn How to Photograph Products for E-Commerce Like a Pro for Just $20

Photography

Perfect Your Photography Skills with 20 Online Courses for $40

Photography

Smart Tips for Equipping Your Photography Business, Whether You're on a Budget or Not