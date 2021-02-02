Control Your Office and Save Time with This Simple Smart Remote

February 2, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are all about efficiency. Why do you think they dreamed up innovative, time-saving solutions like "clapper" lights? Well, now the entrepreneurs at Knocki have taken that efficient dream, combined it with smart home technology, and created an ingenious device that will make anyone's life a little bit easier.

The Knocki is a smart device that gives you instant control of dozens of smart home functions from any surface. Knocki gives you the freedom to do things like find your phone, toggle the lights, turn on the TV, control the thermostat, brew coffee, adjust the music volume, and much more from a single hub. There's no awkwardness of voice control necessary and no concerns that it's constantly listening to you and recording everything you say.

Knocki attaches nicely to walls, tables, and other ordinary surfaces, allowing you to transform them into gesture-enabled interfaces to control your smart home. With a huge array of integrations, it can let you perform virtually any smart home function with just a gesture. Some of the supported integrations include Philips Hue, IFTTT, Sonos, Wemo, Harmony, Nest, Spotify, Ecobee, TP-LINK, and much, much more.

Getting started is easy. Just create and set up your account through the Knocki iOS or Android app. Mount Knocki on a surface and connect it your Wi-Fi network. Then, add your gestures and select tasks to trigger them. WIRED writes, "Knocki is immediately accessible by way of its simplicity."

Save yourself time on virtually everything in your home or office. Normally $99, you can get a Knocki for $59.50 now when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.