Productivity Tools

Control Your Office and Save Time with This Simple Smart Remote

Knocki turns any surface into a smart remote control.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Control Your Office and Save Time with This Simple Smart Remote
Image credit: Haptic Inc

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs are all about efficiency. Why do you think they dreamed up innovative, time-saving solutions like "clapper" lights? Well, now the entrepreneurs at Knocki have taken that efficient dream, combined it with smart home technology, and created an ingenious device that will make anyone's life a little bit easier.

The Knocki is a smart device that gives you instant control of dozens of smart home functions from any surface. Knocki gives you the freedom to do things like find your phone, toggle the lights, turn on the TV, control the thermostat, brew coffee, adjust the music volume, and much more from a single hub. There's no awkwardness of voice control necessary and no concerns that it's constantly listening to you and recording everything you say.

Knocki attaches nicely to walls, tables, and other ordinary surfaces, allowing you to transform them into gesture-enabled interfaces to control your smart home. With a huge array of integrations, it can let you perform virtually any smart home function with just a gesture. Some of the supported integrations include Philips Hue, IFTTT, Sonos, Wemo, Harmony, Nest, Spotify, Ecobee, TP-LINK, and much, much more.

Getting started is easy. Just create and set up your account through the Knocki iOS or Android app. Mount Knocki on a surface and connect it your Wi-Fi network. Then, add your gestures and select tasks to trigger them. WIRED writes, "Knocki is immediately accessible by way of its simplicity."

Save yourself time on virtually everything in your home or office. Normally $99, you can get a Knocki for $59.50 now when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity Tools

This Chrome Extension Makes Taking Notes Easy So You Can Focus on Your Google Meetings

Productivity Tools

10 Business Tools to Do All Your Heavy Lifting

Productivity Tools

This AI-Powered Reader Turns Text Into Audio to Help You Multitask