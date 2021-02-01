News and Trends

Elon Musk Questions Robinhood's CEO About Last Week's GameStop Stock Drama on Clubhouse

Elon Musk interviewed Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev on Sunday night on the audio app Clubhouse. He asked Tenev about why Robinhood stopped users from trading "meme stocks" such as GameStop.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Questions Robinhood's CEO About Last Week's GameStop Stock Drama on Clubhouse
Image credit: PETER PARKS | AFP | Getty Images via Business Insider

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

The GameStop stock saga took a new turn on Sunday night when Tesla CEO Elon Musk unexpectedly interviewed Vlad Tenev, the CEO of the trading app Robinhood, on the new audio app Clubhouse.

Robinhood was the target of widespread outrage last week when it stopped users from purchasing shares of GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, and other so-called meme stocks that had rocketed over the week, fueled by Reddit users.

Musk went on Clubhouse for a wide-ranging interview in which he spoke about his plans to colonize Mars, his neural-technology company Neuralink, and his love of memes. At the end of the interview, Musk brought in Tenev, introducing him as "Vlad the stock impaler."

"Spill the beans, man, what happened last week? Why couldn't people buy the GameStop shares?" Musk said. "The people demand an answer, and they want to know the details and the truth."

Tenev said Robinhood had been forced to temporarily stop users from buying those stocks because the surge resulted in a deposit requirement of $3 billion from the National Securities Clearing Corporation. Robinhood had raised only $2 billion in venture capital, so it spoke with the NSCC to get that requirement reduced to $700 million, Tenev said.

His comment echoed a statement from Robinhood on Friday.

Vlad Tenev, a cofounder and CEO of Robinhood.
Image Credit: Noam Galai | Stringer | Getty Images via Business Insider

Tenev said that the NSCC's decision-making process to get to the $3 billion figure was "opaque" and that it was hard to know why it settled on that.

"Did something maybe shady go down here?" Musk said.

Tenev answered that he wouldn't say so and that the NSCC had been cooperative after the initial $3 billion deposit request.

Musk also asked whether Citadel, a major hedge fund and intermediary for Robinhood, could have influenced the NSCC's decision.

"There was a rumor Citadel or other market makers kind of pressured us into doing this," Tenev said, "and that's just false."

"But wouldn't they have a strong say in who got put in charge of that organization, as it's an industry consortium and not a government ... regulatory agency?" Musk said.

Tenev said he didn't "have any reason to believe" that. "Then you're getting into the conspiracy theories a little bit," he said.

Musk regularly chimed in during the interview with jokes; at one point he asked Tenev, "Is anyone holding you hostage right now?"

Many of the Reddit traders said a motivation for galvanizing meme stocks was to take on hedge funds with heavily shorted stocks. Musk, who has historically attacked short-sellers, has been described as a sort of folk hero for Reddit day traders.

This wasn't the first time Musk demanded answers from Robinhood. Last week, he expressed support for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's call for the House Financial Services Committee to hold a hearing on the app's actions.

Robinhood allowed trading of meme stocks to resume on Monday with some restrictions.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

SpaceX Starship Launch Reportedly Violated an FAA License

News and Trends

MGM Snags Film Rights to the GameStop Wall Street Trading Story

News and Trends

Robinhood Raises $1 Billion to Support Purchases of GameStop Stock