Stay Charged and Connected While Traveling with This Adapter for All Your Apple Devices

Someday, hopefully soon, the world will start to look normal again, and international business will once again be a thing of the present. In the meantime, you might as well stock up on the things you'll need to be prepared at all times when you're overseas – things like an international power adapter. During the sitewide Valentine's Day sale, you can save an extra 15 percent off the OMNIA Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter when you use code VDAY2021 at checkout.

This charging station is a triple fast wireless charger that works with Qi-compatible products like iPhone X, Apple Watch, and Apple AirPods Pro, as well as other Qi-compatible devices. The charger offers dual charging standards of 7.5W for Apple and 10W for Android to ensure all of your devices charge safely at the right pace. Plus, it has a 24W fast wall charger with US/EU/UK travel plugs to let you connect while traveling across Europe. The charging dock offers 100 percent safe charging with protection against overcharging, overheating, and detecting foreign objects.

The OMNIA Q3 is also built for convenience. The foldable Apple Watch charging pad conveniently collapses when you're in transit so it doesn't risk breaking. Plus, it can charge three devices at once!

Shore up your travel accessories and get a new gadget that will make your life easier with the OMNIA Q3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Power Adapter. Normally $139, you can get it for just $93.46 when you use promo code VDAY2021 at checkout.

