Learn How to Create Apps for the Newest Android 11

February 23, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The newest Android 11 is here and, with it, a slew of new features and capabilities for developers. For technical-minded entrepreneurs, it's crucial to stay up-to-date with so that your products are always the best they can be, and are presented in an optimized format. As such, now is a great time to learn Android 11 and there are few better resources to do so than The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle.

This 11-course bundle comprises nearly 40 hours of content on Android programming fundamentals for beginners and veterans alike. With courses from instructors like Mashrur Hossain (4.5/5 instructor rating), ZENVA (4.4/5 instructor rating), and Mammoth Interactive (4.2/5 instructor rating), you'll be in capable hands as you learn how to get the most out of .

Through a number of courses, you'll get up to speed with general Android programming techniques. You'll learn to develop simple mobile applications using Android Studio and Java, as well as the official Android coding language: Kotlin. From there, you'll learn how to add interactivity and experience elements into your apps using Java and other UI techniques. There are also courses dedicated to networking and handling tasks in Android.

Additionally, there is an extensive 15-hour course dedicated to Android 11, the most dynamic and resilient OS to date. You'll learn basic app-building in this new OS, Kotlin fundamentals, and much more through hands-on coding and exercises.

Get up to speed with the newest Android OS. Get The Complete Android 11 Developer Bundle for just $39.99 today.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.