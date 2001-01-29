Franchises

Using Instant Messaging For Business

Save on your phone bills by using this faster, cheaper service.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're working away from the office or your entire team is virtual and spread around the world, there's a easy and affordable way to stay in constant contact with them without running up long distance phone charges.

Instant messaging was developed as a quick, private way to chat with people you know who are using the same messaging software. The granddaddy of instant messaging software is AOL's Instant Messaging or AIM. Go to their site, sign up-for free-and download their AIM software which works on both PCs and Macs.

While AIM will work if you already have an AOL account, it's better to set up a separate account for business use only; otherwise, friends and family who know your AOL account will IM you (instant message you) constantly to say hello. Not very conducive to getting work done.

With AIM, you set up a "Buddy List" where you enter the Screen Names or AIM account names of your co-workers. There's also room to add friends and family to your list which means you'll be notified if they're online, but you can choose not to contact them if you're busy.

If you're using AIM for business, don't set up a Personal Profile with any details; otherwise, other AIM users can search profiles to find you. With AIM, you can also choose the Connect To Talk option and if you have a microphone, you can have a "phone" conversation via the Internet.

Ultimately, with instant messaging, you can see when your co-workers are online when you're online and engage in chats immediately to convey important messages.

Other sites with instant messaging software include ICQ 2000 and PowWow, the latter which gives access to AOL and MSN Instant Messaging users.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees