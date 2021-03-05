San Diego Zoo Vaccinates Apes Against COVID-19

March 5, 2021 1 min read

The San Diego Zoo announced it will be inoculating many of its great apes after several of the gorillas became sick with the virus that causes COVID-19 in January.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, nine apes are being vaccinated. The vaccines are specific for animal use only. "Zoetis provided our veterinarians with a limited supply of recombinant purified spike protein vaccine, intended for use in protecting animals against SARS-CoV-2," San Diego Zoo said in a statement. "The vaccine doses originated from a supply strictly intended for nonhuman use."

ABC News reports that the animals were getting two shots three weeks apart, and have had no adverse reactions.

Related: 61 Books Elon Musk Thinks You Should Read