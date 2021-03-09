If You Want to Become a Successful Music Producer, You'll Want to Learn Ableton Live 11

March 9, 2021 2 min read

Music production isn't just for the aspiring DJs of the world. Learning how to use professional tools like Ableton Live can come in handy when you're mixing sound for live events, working on a podcast, or adding audio to your marketing materials. It's also OK to have a hobby. Whatever your reason for investing in professional audio education, The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle is worthwhile.

This eight-course bundle will get you on the beginner-to-expert track to learning one of today's leading digital audio workstations (DAW), Ableton Live 11. The courses are taught by Tomas George (who has a 4.5/5-star instructor rating), a music producer, composer, and audio engineer based in the UK. He's been producing and writing music for more than 10 years, and has an M.Mus. in Music Production.

Here, you'll start with the absolute basics of music production with Ableton Live 11. You'll learn the workflow of Live 11, session view, arrangement view, how to create clips, and basic track editing. Then, you'll learn how to use Ableton Live 11 to write a song using MIDI. You'll learn how to record audio into clips, quantization, write drums, build an arrangement, and more so you can build a complete song from scratch. From there, you'll delve into more intermediate skills like warping and looping, the Browser, and the Groove Pool. Finally, you'll learn how to mix music like a pro.

Learn one of today's top DAWs on your own time. Right now, The Complete Ableton Live 11 Music Production Essentials Bundle is on sale for just $35.99.

