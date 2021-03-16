How to Set up a Shopify Store Without Lifting a Finger

March 16, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

grew by 44 percent in 2020, amplifying a trend that has been steadily growing for the last decade. Everybody's shopping online these days, especially during the past year, which is great for businesses who want to reach more customers beyond their local area.

For many businesses, Shopify is the ultimate solution to selling online. There are about 500,000 Shopify stores today, which have driven more than $40 billion in business to date. Why? Because Shopify is one of the easiest online store builders around, and it's even easier when you have The Complete Shopify Store Setup Service.

If you're ready to start selling your products online, The Complete Shopify Store Setup Service from Designtly offers everything you need to create your store without you having to lift a finger. With Designtly, you'll get theme selection and installation, domain setup with Shopify, homepage design, navigation setup, product uploads, content pages, payment method setup, contact form setup, SSL integration, and more. Within seven to 15 business days, Designtly will have your store up and running with up to five product collections, three content pages, one payment method, one shipping zone, and one shipping profile, all for one low price. Not only that, Designtly will also teach you how to properly manage and scale your store.

Start selling online without having to distract from your existing operations. Normally $995, The Complete Shopify Store Setup Service is on sale for 74 percent off today at just $250.

Looking to diversify your investments in 2021? Check out DiversyFund to start dipping your toes in private real estate for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.