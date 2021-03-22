Easily and Quickly Split Vocals From Songs In Seconds with This AI-Enhanced Tool

March 22, 2021 2 min read

Working with music or podcasts, sometimes you have to split the vocals from the instrumentals in the background–easier said than done. Once upon a time, you had to painstakingly splice vocals from a song manually just to get a grainy result that didn't quite fit the project you're working on. There is, however, a better solution: the EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover.

EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover is an intuitive tool that lets you split songs into separate STEMs quickly and automatically. The AI-based vocal remover splits any song into four STEMs: Vocal, Instrumental, Drums, and Bass. With the fastest processing speed on the market, you can split songs faster than ever and play each split song in real-time using the built-in player. You'll quickly see that you'll enjoy the vocals without any audio quality loss.

All functions sync between web and mobile versions so you can work effortlessly between devices with the file history on hand at all times. Plus, all files can be downloaded at any time.

Working with EasySplitter is easy. After you sign in, push the blue button at the bottom of your account's dashboard to split into two or four STEMs. The splitting will take place in just a few seconds, and you'll have all versions of the song immediately available to you.

Make audio splitting simple. Right now, a lifetime subscription to EasySplitter Pro Vocal Remover is available for just $39.99.

