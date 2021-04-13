Organigram Down On COVID-19 Impact, Buying Opportunity In Sight

Cannabis investors that didn't get the message when Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) reported should pay attention to Organigram (NASDAQ: OGI). The company just reported its worst results since the 2018 cannabis market implosion and has shares down by 10%.

Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat