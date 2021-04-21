News and Trends

Black-Owned Vegan Burger Brand Lands $300,000 Investment on 'Shark Tank'; Reached Six-Figure Revenues Within 24 Hours

Everything Legendary is a Washington, D.C.-based brand that specializes in plant-based, gluten-free, and soy-free food.
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Black Enterprise

Everything Legendary founders pitched their vegan burger brand on season 12 of ABC’s hit TV show “Shark Tank.” After striking a deal with Mark CubanEverything Legendary sold $250,000 worth of burgers online within 24 hours of the episode airing.

“This is a vegan, flavorful movement that we’re starting right now. And we’re revolutionizing the entire industry,” Duane “Myko” Cheers, co-founder of Everything Legendary, tells Live Kindly. “I believe that our product is better. You guys heard it on Shark Tank. All five sharks shared that this is the best plant-based burger they’ve ever had.”

Vegan Burger Brand on Shark Tank

Image Credit: Instagram/malisbusburgers

Duane “Myko” Cheers,  Danita Claytor, and Jumoke Jackson are the dream team behind Everything Legendary. The trio pitched their plant-based business to Mark Cuban, Lori Grenier, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary on the February 26th episode of Shark Tank.

Everything Legendary founders offered the Sharks a $300,000 investment opportunity in exchange for 10% of her company. They ultimately landed a deal with billionaire investor Mark Cuban, walking away with a $300,000 investment in exchange for 22% equity.

“This gives us the resources that allow us to position our brand against any competitor, where I know we will win on the flavor and quality,” Cheers said. “For me, this investment is extremely personal. It is a validation of my ‘never give up’ philosophy. I heard ‘no’ a million and one times over the years, but this one ‘yes’ moment changes everything.”

The Inspiration Behind the Vegan Burger Brand

What’s the inspiration behind the vegan brand? Moms! The founders wanted to appeal to their mothers’ health needs and taste buds.

Everything Legendary specializes in plant-based, gluten-free, and soy-free food. Customers will also enjoy a combination of hemp protein, beet extract, potato starch, and coconut oil.

Mark Cuban’s support of the brand has helped the Washington DC-based company reach new customers in a short period of time. The company is currently shipping products nationwide and has already reduced shipping expenses by increasing the number of patties per package.

“We all know that today’s consumers are demanding that their food be nutritious and supercharged with flavor,” said Cheers. “Our brand delivers. It’s Mom-Approved. And now, it’s also Shark-Sanctioned.”

The company is accepting orders on the official Everything Legendary website. Join Black Enterprise for its inaugural Wealth Building & Real Estate Summit (A Virtual Experience) on April 22, 2021. Register here.

