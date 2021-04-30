Sleep

Losing Sleep From Business-Related Stress? Try This Calming Weighted Blanket.

Because entrepreneurs deal with enough stress as it is.
Losing Sleep From Business-Related Stress? Try This Calming Weighted Blanket.
Image credit: Nuzzie

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being an entrepreneur, you're likely dealing with fair amounts of stress. Between running a business and taking care of your family and personal responsibilities, it's crucial that you find ways to relax whenever you can. That's often easier said than done. If you need a little help unwinding or getting to sleep, a weighted blanket is a great solution. And right now, you can get the Nuzzie Classic Weighted Blanket for up to 18 percent off.

From your mood to your performance, stress affects everything. The gentle weight of the Nuzzle blanket can improve your sleep quality by helping you get comfortable faster and doze into a deeper sleep. With buttery soft cotton and evenly distributed weight, you'll feel like you're being wrapped in a warm hug every time you use it. Plus, the Nuzzle uses patent-pending stitching and premium glass beads so it's guaranteed to last for years to come while keeping the weight spread nicely over your entire body.

The Nuzzle is made with hypoallergenic cotton that is extremely breathable for your comfort. It's even machine-washable and is OEKO-TEK-certified so you know it has met the highest standard of testing for harmful chemicals and synthetics. Not only will it help you reduce stress, you won't have to stress about it ever getting out of whack. No wonder the Nuzzle has earned 4.5 stars on Amazon.

Get your relaxation time back. Right now, you can save up to 18% on a Nuzzie Classic Weighted Blanket. Get a five-pound blanket for 17 percent off (reg. $100) at $82.99, an eight-pound blanket for 18 percent off (reg. $110) at $89.99, or a 12-pound blanket at 17 percent off (reg. $115) at $94.99.

