News and Trends

The Kentucky Derby Could Have Its First Female-Trainer Winner This Weekend

Vicki Oliver will be just the 18th woman to saddle a horse in the legendary derby.
Next Article

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
News Writer
2 min read

Twenty thoroughbred horses will race this Saturday at the 147th Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky. Among them is Hidden Stash, a contender that currently has 49-1 odds of winning the venerable Triple Crown competiton as of press time.

Why is such a long shot remarkable? Because Stash's trainer, Vicki Oliver, will be just the 18th woman to saddle a horse in the Derby and the first since Carla Gaines trained 12th-place finisher Bolo in 2015.  And if Hidden Stash wins, Oliver will be the first female trainer behind the success of a Kentucky Derby winner. 

Related: What Is Your Company's Kentucky Derby?

"I never dreamed we'd have one in here," Oliver told WHAS11 of Hidden Stash's entry in the race. "You weren't really thinking about it at all until we actually got here."

Though Oliver, whose father was a breeder and taught her about the horse business (she's been training them herself since 1998), understands that the odds are stacked against her and her horse, she believes that Stash and jockey Rafael Bejarano will give the rest of the field a run for their money. 

"We’ve done the hard work," Oliver told the Courier Journal in a separate interview. "You just keep the air in them and keep the fitness level up."

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get What You Need to Succeed From The Entrepreneur Store
Whether you want to learn something new, be more productive, or make more money, the Entrepreneur Store has something for everyone:
  • Software
  • Gadgets
  • Online Courses
  • Travel Essentials
  • Housewares
  • Fitness & Health Devices
  • And More
Shop Now
Related Books
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

News and Trends

She Made History After Becoming the First Woman of Color to Head the SEC. Then, She Stepped Down After Just Five Days.

News and Trends

National Bubble Tea Day Celebrants May Want to Pause Festivities Due to Shortage

News and Trends

AstraZeneca Made $275 Million Off Its Covid Vaccine