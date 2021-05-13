Charging

This Portable Battery Can Help Ensure That Even Your MacBook is Always Charged

You never know when you might need some portable power.
Next Article
This Portable Battery Can Help Ensure That Even Your MacBook is Always Charged
Image credit: IntelliArmor

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

When you're an entrepreneur, you march to the beat of your own drummer. That often means heading out for a long day of meetings or flying internationally for business trips. While you may love the jetsetting, deal-seeking lifestyle, your devices don't. And when they start to power down midway through your journey, you're going to have a problem on your hands.

Don't let it get to that point. With ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger, you can have the power you need on-hand, whether you're on a plane or sitting right at your desk in your home office.

This massive capacity portable battery packs up to 24,000mAh of power, enough to power up any device — from smartphones to laptops — anytime you need it to. It offers five convenient ways to charge devices simultaneously, including USB Type-C, magnetic charging, USB-A, and wireless charging. The magnetic charging is made specifically for the iPhone 12 family of devices, while the wireless charging supports the Apple Watch and other smart devices. With up to 100W output via Type-C charging, it's all you need to keep your MacBook Pro fully charged and ready to go whether you're in the office or Timbuktu. You'll never have to worry about running out of power before you're fully prepared for a meeting again.

Simplify your charging needs by investing in ScoutPro: The Ultimate All-in-One Charger, which is rated 4/5 stars on Amazon by satisfied users. Normally $199, you can get it for half off today at just $99.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Charging

10 Convenient iPhone and Android Charging Solutions to Make Sure You Stay Connected

Charging

Stay Connected With 10 Charging Cables That Can Outlast Your Original Apple Cable

Charging

10 iPhone and Laptop Charging Accessories With Black Friday Prices