Learn to Drive More App Installs and Sales With This Comprehensive Mobile App Marketing Training

Expand your reach and increase your following.

Image credit: Daniel Korpai/Unsplash

2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

More than one billion people use Instagram every month, making it the world's sixth-largest website. The average user spends a half-hour every day on the platform, more than Facebook and Snapchat. More importantly for entrepreneurs, however, is the fact that 130 million Instagram users engage with shopping posts and ads every month, and 67 percent of users say the social network fosters their engagement and interaction with their favorite brands.

People shop and spend money on Instagram, so if you're a small business looking to expand your reach, you absolutely have to be on Instagram. If you're not sure where to start, check out The 2021 Ultimate Mobile App Marketing A-Z Bundle.

In this 8-course bundle, you'll get more than 10 hours of content covering Instagram and other leading mobile marketing platforms to help you bring your business into the digital age. You'll learn from experts like Entrepreneur Academy (4.5/5 instructor rating), Pouya Eti (4.4/5 rating), and Oak Academy (4.4/5 rating) as you develop skills you need to scale your business online.

You'll learn how to create a successful business page on Instagram, find more followers, and employ several marketing strategies to convert followers into customers. There are also courses dedicated to advertising through Google, Facebook, and Mailchimp to give you an omnichannel marketing strategy. Additionally, if you have an app, you'll learn how to market it on the App Store, through Reddit, and get a crash course in App Store Optimization (ASO).

Bring your business into the 21st century of marketing. Right now, The 2021 Ultimate Mobile App Marketing A-Z Bundle is just $14.99 per course.

Don't forget to check out DiversyFund to start investing in private real estate in 2021. You don't have to be in the 1% to get started. Invest today for as low as $500.

Prices subject to change.

