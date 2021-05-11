News and Trends

Crocs is Donating 40,000 Free Shoes to Healthcare Workers. Want a Pair?

The footwear company is helping out healthcare workers amid the pandemic.
Image credit: Boston Globe | Getty Images

2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Crocs has become a favorite among healthcare workers, thanks to their 2020 initiative. Last year, the footwear company donated over 86,000 pairs of their comfy slides to “healthcare heroes" amid the pandemic.

And today, they announced they're gearing up for round two.

“There’s no better way to say thank you than by doing it all over again,” the company said on its website.

From now through Friday, May 14, the company will give away 10,000 pairs of shoes per day to healthcare workers across the country.

In order to score their free shoes, healthcare workers can log on to the Crocs site each day this week at 12 pm E.T. 

From there, workers can click on the 'Request a Free Pair' button where they will be put in a virtual line to get their shoes while supplies last. 

“This is the least we can do for those working incredibly hard to defeat this virus,” Crocs CEO Andrew Reeves said in a statement

Crocs shares skyrocketed nearly 16 percent back in April after the company announced increases in its revenue outlook for the rest of 2021 following a report of $461.1 million earned in quarterly revenue.

