Tune into Your Music with These CES-Awarded AirPods Alternatives

May 21, 2021 2 min read

Getting into the zone isn't always easy. For many entrepreneurs, the easiest way to block out the distractions and focus on the task at hand is to pop on a pair of headphones and listen to their favorite music. There's no reason you have to light your wallet on fire to get a pair of awesome, distraction-blocking headphones that help you do just that. The 2021 CES Innovations Award Honoree ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones are on sale for 14 percent off.

The ComfoBuds utilize 1MORE's proprietary QuietMax active noise-cancellation , which combines hybrid ANC technology, precise tuning, dual-band ANC, and wind noise reduction into one suite for uncompromised Hi-Fi sound and an elite listening experience. The 13.4mm titanium composite dynamic driver delivers authentic, balanced sound that has been tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, for a fully balanced and precise soundstage. Better yet, the ANC modes are fully adjustable, from completely blocking out distractions to allowing noise to pass through for conversations.

Each earbud comes with three microphones built-in with a precise algorithm that actively suppresses noise and amplifies your voice so your phone calls should be crystal-clear even if you're sitting by a windy beach. Plus, they're designed and tested to fit ears of all shapes and sizes and can last up to 28 hours on a single charge.

Digital Trends writes, "The ComfoBuds Pro have the best ANC you’ll find in a pair of sub-$100 true wireless ." The Verge adds, "A supremely comfortable fit, decent noise cancellation, and good sound for $100."

Fortunately, you won't have to pay $100 to get them. Typically $105, the ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones are currently 14 percent off at just $89.99. It's a perfect time to upgrade your listening experience.

