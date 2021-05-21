earbuds

Tune into Your Music with These CES-Awarded AirPods Alternatives

You don't have to pay Apple prices for Apple quality.
Next Article
Tune into Your Music with These CES-Awarded AirPods Alternatives
Image credit: 1MORE USA

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Getting into the zone isn't always easy. For many entrepreneurs, the easiest way to block out the distractions and focus on the task at hand is to pop on a pair of headphones and listen to their favorite music. There's no reason you have to light your wallet on fire to get a pair of awesome, distraction-blocking headphones that help you do just that. The 2021 CES Innovations Award Honoree ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones are on sale for 14 percent off.

The ComfoBuds utilize 1MORE's proprietary QuietMax active noise-cancellation technology, which combines hybrid ANC technology, precise audio tuning, dual-band ANC, and wind noise reduction into one suite for uncompromised Hi-Fi sound and an elite listening experience. The 13.4mm titanium composite dynamic driver delivers authentic, balanced sound that has been tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer, Luca Bignardi, for a fully balanced and precise soundstage. Better yet, the ANC modes are fully adjustable, from completely blocking out distractions to allowing noise to pass through for conversations.

Each earbud comes with three microphones built-in with a precise algorithm that actively suppresses noise and amplifies your voice so your phone calls should be crystal-clear even if you're sitting by a windy beach. Plus, they're designed and tested to fit ears of all shapes and sizes and can last up to 28 hours on a single charge.

Digital Trends writes, "The ComfoBuds Pro have the best ANC you’ll find in a pair of sub-$100 true wireless earbuds." The Verge adds, "A supremely comfortable fit, decent noise cancellation, and good sound for $100."

Fortunately, you won't have to pay $100 to get them. Typically $105, the ComfoBuds Pro True Wireless Headphones are currently 14 percent off at just $89.99. It's a perfect time to upgrade your listening experience.

Prices subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors are here to help you throughout the entire process of building your franchise organization!
  1. Schedule a FREE one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Choose one of our programs that matches your needs, budget, and timeline
  3. Launch your new franchise organization
Learn More
Limited-Time Savings: 60% Off Marketing Books
Use code MARKET2021 through 4/24/21 to save on 12 marketing books for entrepreneurs that are recommended by entrepreneurs:
  • Digital Marketing Handbook
  • No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing
  • Ultimate Guide to Youtube for Business
  • And more
Save Today
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

earbuds

Stay Focused During All of Your Workouts with These Wireless Sports Earbuds

earbuds

Block Distractions and Get in the Zone with These AI-Powered Wireless Earbuds

headphones

Score Apple's Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones Today at a Discount