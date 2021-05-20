Finance

5 Multi-Million Blockchain Funding Rounds Completed in 2021

The efficiencies of blockchain notwithstanding, projects crafting DLT solutions often require 7- and 8-figure capital injections to remain viable. Over the last six months, funding rounds for blockchain-focused ventures have occurred at a rapid rate, with all the usual players in the VC space extracting their check-books to bootstrap promising startups.
Image credit: Image source: DepositPhotos. via Valuewalk

The efficiencies of blockchain notwithstanding, projects crafting DLT solutions often require 7- and 8-figure capital injections to remain viable.

Over the last six months, funding rounds for blockchain-focused ventures have occurred at a rapid rate, with all the usual players in the VC space extracting their check-books to bootstrap promising startups. Given the influx of institutional capital, it’s no wonder over 20 crypto-native companies now have unicorn status.

Recent Blockchain Funding Rounds

Here are five recent blockchain funding rounds that caught the eye.

Revuto

Subscription payment platform Revuto recently closed a $1.7 million private funding round, as it gears up to launch its Cardano-based dApp. The round, which was led by investment firm BlackDragon, attracted so much interest that Revuto was able to close it within just a week. In essence, Revuto’s dApp allows users to manage their subscriptions via Cardano-native tokens and defi, with a native token (REVU) aligning incentives between all participants.

Having concluded its private round, Revuto wasted no time in conducting a community sale – the first ever on the Cardano blockchain. While Tier 1 of this Early Bird round raised $1.6m in less than 30 minutes, Tier 2 went one better, completely selling out in 18 minutes to raise another $1.7m. The next phase of the public token sale starts on Saturday May 22 at 8am UTC.

Bware Labs

In a round led by hedge fund Ascensive Assets, decentralized infrastructure project Bware Labs recently managed to raise a cool $1.2 million. The startup, which recently became the official staking provider of Elrond Network, is building a decentralized API platform and won investment from a slew of notable investors including The Spartan Group, Moonrock Capital, and Morningstar Ventures. The likes of Vendetta Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, Waterdrip Capital, and Avalanche Foundation also threw their collective weight behind the startup.

Vertalo

Texas-based startup Vertalo is breaking open the champagne having closed a Series A funding round that saw it raise $5 million from investors including Coinbase. And that isn’t the only cause for celebration: the chain-agnostic crypto management platform, which connects with ecosystem participants such as custodians, broker-dealers and exchanges, generated a record $1.5m of revenue during Q1.

DeversiFi

Decentralized Ethereum exchange DeversiFi aims to facilitate affordable defi trading, and to that end recently closed a strategic investment round that raised $5 million. The bootstrapping, which was led by ParaFi, saw investors such as Defiance Capital and Blockchain.com receive 12.5% of the total supply of the platform’s governance token, DVF. The war chest will be used to launch DeversiFi’s Layer 2 AMM pools and develop additional exchange tools.

Zapper

Zapper is an Ethereum-based platform that allows users to manage their defi assets and liabilities from a single simple dashboard. Since May 2020, Zapper has facilitated over $2.4bn worth of investment while adding support for numerous defi platforms. In a recent round led by Framework Ventures, the startup raised $15 million from participants such as Ashton Kutcher, Spartan Group, Mark Cuban, ParaFi and Aave founder Stani Kulechov. Its longtime investors, meanwhile, include Coinbase and Delphi Digital.

