Kim Kardashian Slammed With Labor Violation Lawsuit by Former Employees

May 26, 2021 3 min read

Looks like Kim Kardashian hasn’t exactly been ‘Keeping Up’ with , according to a new lawsuit filed against the recently-crowned billionaire.

Seven former maintenance workers are claiming that the reality star withheld taxes from their paychecks without disclosing so to the government, among other violations of worker rights, the lawsuit alleges.

Among these claims are accusations of irregular pay periods, not being paid for overtime work, working without breaks, incomplete payments after termination and no reimbursement of employment funds used.

Related: Kim Kardashian West Joins Estranged Husband Kanye West on Billionaires List

The employees filing the suit, who worked at Kardashian's $60 million mansion in Hidden Hills, are listed as brothers Andrew and Christopher Ramirez, Christopher’s son Andrew Jr., Aron Cabrea, Jesse Fernandez, Rene Ernesto Flores and Robert Araiza.

Ironically, the lawyer working on behalf of the plaintiffs is Frank Kim, the same lawyer that is currently representing a group of former workers in a labor suit against Kardashian’s soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West.

Related: The Secret That Luxury Influencers Know About Scaling Down Your Market for Bigger Impact

Kardahsian’s camp, however, is disputing the allegations in claiming that the gardeners and maintenance workers employed at her house are hired and regulated through a third-party vendor.

“These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services,” a representative for the star told Page Six. “Kim is not party to the agreement made between the vendor and their workers, therefore she is not responsible for how the vendor manages their business and the agreements they have made directly with their staff.”

The suit also alleges that an underage worker was “made to work far past the 48 maximum allowable hours for an underage summer employee.”

Kardashian herself is currently studying to become a lawyer, as documented through her social media accounts and most recent season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In a preview for an upcoming episode, the star confesses to failing the baby bar exam.

“If you are doing law school the way I'm doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program,” she explains in the clip. “And after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This was actually harder, I hear, than the official bar."

Kardashian has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

Related: Don't Underestimate the Power of Public Relations Amid COVID-19