Invest in Greater Internet Security for Your Business With This VPN on Sale

Protect your personal and professional browsing.
Invest in Greater Internet Security for Your Business With This VPN on Sale
Image credit: Bojitha Wimalasiri/Unsplash

In both your personal and professional lives, online privacy comes first. You don't want advertisers digging into your personal data, and you definitely don't want hackers finding proprietary company information. If you're in the market for elite privacy solutions, look no further than this bundle from KeepSolid VPN Unlimited.

For a limited time, you can get two lifetime subscriptions to PC Mag's Top VPN for almost 90 percent off the $399 list price at just $55 as part of our Memorial Day limited-time sale.

VPN Unlimited is one of the top-rated VPNs on the market, earning an Editor's Pick Award from Software Informer and Laptop Review Pro's Best VPN for Laptop award. With VPN Unlimited, you'll gain complete control over your digital life. There are no speed or bandwidth limits, so you'll browse like you're used to without having to worry about leaving your data exposed thanks to elite military-grade AES 256-bit encryption and a host of other security features like kill switches on iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows platforms.

You can surf on a variety of VPN protocols, including IKEv2, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, and KeepSolid Wise, and access more than 400 servers in 80 locations around the world. That way, you can bypass geographic restrictions when you need, and even access specific servers for US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+, and HBO. VPN Unlimited offers easy configuration and convenient management of all connected devices, and provides handy features like Trusted Networks, Ping Tests, and Favorite Servers. It even offers torrent servers and maintains a strict zero-logging policy. If you ever have a problem, VPN Unlimited offers 24/7 customer support.

More than ten million people trust VPN Unlimited for good reason. Right now, get an account for yourself and a friend or family member for 90% off at just $55.

Prices subject to change.

