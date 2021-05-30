Play Golf at Home with This Indiegogo-Funded Simulator

May 30, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Got business to do on the links this summer? Better start practicing! But when you don't have time to go out for a full round or even hit the range during the day, you need to have a fall back plan to stay on your golf game. That's where the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick comes in.

Whether it's bad weather outside or you just want to hone your swing, PhiGolf is an awesome way to practice and play a few rounds from the comfort of your living room, and right now, it's on sale for a special Memorial Day price.

PhiGolf raised more than $200,000 on Indiegogo and has earned rave reviews from users. The innovative golf simulator lets you control the gameplay with your real golf swing, thanks to the state-of-the-art sensor and swing stick. Just download the WGT Golf app to your smartphone or tablet and link to your TV and you can play on breathtaking, photorealistic simulations of world-famous golf courses across the planet. You don't need much space to play; it's completely portable and easy to set up so you can play at home, at the office, at a friend's place, or anywhere else.

WGT offers a number of gameplay modes depending on your mood. You can play full rounds solo or with friends via multiplayer mode or use the swing trainer to iron out the kinks in your swing. Before you know it, you'll be ready to take on the real thing with greater confidence.

Golf at home without breaking the bank. Normally, the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick is $249, but you can get it on sale for $189.97 for a limited time with this Memorial Day deal.

