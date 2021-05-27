Disneyland Is Finally Reopening to Out-of-State Guests

May 27, 2021 2 min read

(DIS) lovers around the country can finally rejoice.

The California-based park announced this week that for the first time since pre-pandemic times, out-of-state guests will be allowed back in through its gates to spend their quality time with Mickey Mouse.

Non-California residents can book their tickets to the park online effective immediately, with the park’s doors officially opening to out-of-state guests on June 15.

Disneyland has also extended its reservation window to 120 days out from the day of booking in hopes of maximizing guest booking into the summer.

Guests have been required to make both a park reservation and purchase a ticket for the same day that they wish to enter the park since the park’s reopening earlier this spring, due to capacity limitations amid Covid protocols.

“Since we began our phased reopening of Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure park on April 30, guests have experienced countless magical moments back at the Happiest Place on Earth,” the company said in a statement. “From waving hello to beloved Disney characters, to lots of laughter on favorite attractions and enjoying themed treats all around the resort – magic is definitely here at the Disneyland Resort!”

Guests will still be required to wear masks throughout the park.

The new opening guidelines come at an exciting time for the park, which will be debuting its land of Avengers Campus on June 4.

The new area boasts two new rides — a family-friendly vehicle ride called “Web Slinger” inspired by Spiderman and a more thrilling free-fall ride dubbed “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!”

Disney reported that its theme parks lost the company a whopping $2.6 billion in revenue as of the final quarter of 2020, with the pandemic-related closures making profit nearly impossible in the past year.

Disney parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai remain open with restrictions in place, with Disneyland Paris set to reopen June 17 and Tokyo Disneyland set to reopen in July.

