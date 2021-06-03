3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Growth investing is without a doubt one of the most rewarding ways to build wealth over time. The art of hunting down companies with innovative business models and tons of growth potential can potentially reward you with massive gains for your portfolio if you are willing to ride out some volatility along the way. There is just something so satisfying about identifying a company that is doing something unique and watching it flourish over time.
However, for every successful growth story, there are plenty of companies that never reach their full potential. That’s why it is so important to take the time to do extensive research on any growth stock you are considering buying. If you are interested in some intriguing ideas in the growth space at this time, this article is a great place to start. Let’s take a look a 3 monster growth stocks to buy now.
Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH)
This growing company offers a distinctive take on fitness and health drinks, recently joined the S&P SmallCap 600 index, and is up over 54% year-to-date. Celsius Holdings is engaged in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. If you are a fitness enthusiast, it’s likely that you’ve tried various sports beverages before and after your workouts. Most of these beverages contain high levels of sugar, artificial ingredients, and preservatives that make them far from healthy. That’s why Celsius is such an interesting product.
The company’s beverages are free from sugar, artificial colors and ingredients, high fructose corn syrup, and preservatives. Celsius drinks also help to accelerate metabolism, burn body fat, and provide essential energy which is a claim that is backed by several clinical trials. It’s clear the company is gaining fanfare in the fitness community, as Celsius recently announced Q1 revenue that increased 78% year-over-year and that it is expanding its list of retail and distribution partners. The stock just broke out to new all-time highs and could be a huge winner both in the short and long term, which is why it's worth a look at this time.
NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
There are plenty of great reasons to consider adding shares of semiconductor stock NVIDIA even as it's breaking out to new all-time highs. First, consider the fact that the company has massive growth opportunities in areas like artificial intelligence, data centers, and autonomous driving. These are the types of opportunities that can change the world as we know it, which is a great quality to look for in a growth stock. NVIDIA is also making a big move to acquire Arm Holdings that could be a game-changer for the company and unlock additional growth drivers if the deal closes. Another strong selling point is the global chip shortage that has demand for NVIDIA’s chips going through the roof.
Perhaps the best reason to consider adding shares of this monster growth stock is the recent announcement of a 4 for 1 stock split. These types of events can be very bullish catalysts for the stock price, and the company also recently reported stellar Q1 earnings that included record revenue of $5.66 billion, up 84% year-over-year. This mega-cap technology stock has already broken out, but adding shares on market weakness or dips could be a prudent move if you believe in the company’s long-term growth prospects.
Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)
There’s a good chance you aren’t familiar with this specialty retailer, but it’s a stock that is quietly up over 240% year-to-date and is commanding more attention based on its recent performance. Big 5 Sporting Goods is a retailer based in the western United States that offers a variety of products both in retail stores and online through its e-commerce platform. With sports activity picking up again after the pandemic, Big 5 should see strong demand for its products throughout the year and benefit from people feeling comfortable shopping in retail stores again.
Big 5 Sporting Goods just delivered its 4th consecutive quarter of record revenue with $272.8 million in Q1, up 25% year-over-year. The company also reported that Q1 same-store sales increased by 31.8% year-over-year and announced a dividend increase and a special dividend payment for investors. If the company can keep its momentum going, Big 5 Sporting Goods could eventually become a leading name in the sporting goods industry, which is a big reason why it's worth your consideration at this time.
