Getting a Little Legal Advice

February 7, 2001

Ever find yourself with a little legal question that's too small to rack up some major legal fees but too big to be ignored? There are several reputable sites that put the law into the layman's hands. Take a look at these:

FindLaw - This site contains a legal search engine you can use to search for documents, legal guides and court decisions. With a feature called MyFindLaw, you can focus your searches on legal areas that are of interest to you. The section for businesses includes information on business formation, employment issues, technology deals and contracts, and intellectual property issues.

Law.com - At this site, you'll find legal news and resources including an IPO watch, a law dictionary and a business store with useful business and legal products.

Nolo.com - They've been around since 1971 publishing "trustworthy legal information to give all Americans legal access." Choose their Small Business Center for their Legal Encyclopedia, FAQ, financial calculators and other useful resources.

While the Internet can help with legal resources, make sure you save the tough stuff for a qualified professional.

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.