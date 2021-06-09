A Look at 'Judge Judy' Sheindlin's Sky-High Net Worth as Her Syndicated Court Show Comes to a Close

June 9, 2021 3 min read

It’s the end of an era, as famed judge and star Judy Sheindlin has finally ended a 25-season run dispensing justice and memorable one-liners on her eponymous syndicated series, . The final episode aired Tuesday.

Viewers instantly connected with Sheindlin's matter-of-fact attitude and decision-making upon the show's debut in 1996, which stemmed from a successful career in family law as both a prosecutor and supervising judge.

But Sheindlin isn’t ready to leave our screens (or living rooms) just yet. Keeping up with the times, the courtroom icon will be starring in a new streaming show called Judy Justice, set to air on Amazon’s IMDb TV.

“We have to deliver a certain number of episodes by December, and then Amazon will make the determination how and when they want to release this show,” Sheindlin said about Judy Justice to The Hollywood Reporter. “I don’t know. Give me a robe and a case, and I’ll do my job."

CBS also bought the entire catalog of Judy episodes back in 2017 for a cool $100 million, so it's safe to say reruns will probably be a very frequent occurrence for those flipping through channels.

According to Forbes, her net worth was estimated to be a whopping $450 million as of October 2020, although the 78-year-old officially made it to the nine-figure net-worth club in 2011, at which time she was estimated to be worth around $130 million.

The bulk of her earnings have derived from a sky-high $47 million-per-year salary, making her one of the highest-paid hosts on television. “My compensation has not been a secret,” Sheindlin said candidly to THR. “It’s been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life."

The judge’s valuation and earnings also come from sources including producing other court shows like Hot Bench, authoring a number of successful books and boasting an impressive real estate portfolio along with her husband Jerry that has included homes and estates in Florida, Connecticut, New York, California and Rhode Island.

For the time being, re-airings of her iconic flagship show might have to tide fans over, as there are reports Judy Justice may not surface until 2022. We will surely keep you posted.

