Stay Prepared for Any Outdoor Adventure or Equip Your Office with This Emergency Kit

June 14, 2021

Not all entrepreneurs have the daredevil streak of Richard Branson, but after a strange year in which you likely worked harder than ever to keep your business afloat, nobody could blame you for wanting to get off the grid for a while. That doesn't necessarily mean going cliff diving in Mexico, but it might entail a few days hiking out in the wilderness. If you plan to get away for a while this summer, don't forget to bring this 3-Day Emergency Kit with American Red Cross.

A wilderness emergency isn't likely, of course, but it's always better to be prepared in the event that you have to survive on your own for a few days. This kit includes food, water, and other supplies you'll need to last at least 72 hours. The disaster supplies include a food ration, water pouches, hand warmers, matches, a whistle, a radio, an LED flashlight, and more to ensure you have the power, light, and information you need in the event of an emergency or even just an abrupt change of weather.

You can start a fire with the matches, signal for help with the whistle, and use the American Red Cross FRX2 radio to power your smartphone and tune into local radio stations. After all, knowledge is power in an emergency so when you have access to a radio and your phone, you're in much better shape than you would be without them.

Don't get caught out in the wilderness this summer. Be prepared for anything with the 3-Day Emergency Kit with American Red Cross. Normally $79.99, you can get it for $54.99 when you use coupon code SAFETY25 at checkout.

