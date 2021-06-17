Podcasts

Bring Your Digital Marketing into 2021 with This Podcast Training

Learn video and podcast creation to meet the newest generation of customers.
Bring Your Digital Marketing into 2021 with This Podcast Training
Image credit: CoWomen/Unsplash

The digital marketing world is changing. While once upon a time, the Facebook and Google duopoly drove all digital ad sales, helping to launch the world of programmatic advertising, people's tastes and preferences are changing, and businesses are getting more creative with how they reach customers and potential customers. Today, there are more weekly podcast listeners than there are Netflix subscribers, and 86 percent of consumers want to see more video content from their favorite brands.

Simply put, consumers want more audio and video content, and smart businesses are giving it to them. If you want to change the way your business engages with the world, check out The Essential 2021 Video, Podcast, & Webinar Mastery Bundle.

This seven-course bundle includes 13 hours of training from Total Training, a pioneer in online training for creative design, digital video, and office productivity software. Total Training has won multiple awards, including Best Developer Training Solutions Provider 2020 and Best Online Creative Design Training Provider.

This comprehensive bundle covers video production, podcasting, and webinar creation with a comprehensive view. You'll learn how to set up the perfect recording studio with elite lighting, audio, and video fixtures and learn how to record great marketing videos. You'll also get a crash-course in Camtasia, one of the leading sales video creation tools on the market.

From there, you'll learn how to host webinars for free, use them to drum up business, and market them effectively to reach as many interested people as possible. Additionally, you'll learn how to launch and grow a YouTube channel, set up a podcast, and even use Adobe Premiere Pro CC to create corporate videos.

Embrace the changing world of digital marketing. Right now, you can get The Essential 2021 Video, Podcast, & Webinar Mastery Bundle for just $19.99 for a limited time.

