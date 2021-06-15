Finance

RF Industries Is A Micro-Cap You Need To Own

We think RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a micro-cap that should be on your watchlist if not in your portfolio.  The company is a specialist in interc...
Next Article
RF Industries Is A Micro-Cap You Need To Own
Image credit: Depositphotos.com contributor/Depositphotos.com via MarketBeat

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on MarketBeat

Growing Tailwinds Drive RF Industries Record Backlog

We think RF Industries (NASDAQ: RFIL) is a micro-cap that should be on your watchlist if not in your portfolio.  The company is a specialist in interconnect products and its business is supported by multiple tailwinds. The company's products run the gamut from distributed antenna systems to wireless, coaxial, fiber optic, networking infrastructure, and land-based radio. The company's clients include telecommunications carriers, mobile providers, cable operators, businesses, and industries of all varieties. When it comes to the company's positioning and the outlook for the future it is supported by the growing use of mobile, the internet, 5G, IoT, and plans for infrastructure spending. 

RF Industries Rebound Is Accelerating

RF Industries was not immune to the pandemic, its revenue fell nearly 40% in the second quarter of last year but the rebound has been gaining momentum in the time since. The second quarter of 2021 saw net sales increase 11% sequentially and 6.4% from last year to hit $11.06 million. Sales gains are being driven by a recovery in the wireless carrier segment as well as normalization within the OEM manufacturing industry. The only bad news is that revenue remains depressed on a two-year basis but we see that situation changing quickly.  The company's backlog increased 46% sequentially to $22.8 million which is more than enough to ensure accelerating Revenue growth over the next couple of quarters.

Moving down the report, the results are equally good but there is a caveat. The gross profit margin of 43% includes the positive impact of an employee retention credit and a forgiven PPP loan. Excluding those impacts, the gross profit margin increased 100 basis points on a sequential basis and 200 basis points from last year to 27%. The adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of the ERC and the PPP, came in at $355,000 reversing a loss in the prior year’s period and putting the company on track for YOY growth. 

" ... We are also starting to see signs of recovery in the wireless carrier ecosystem spend, as reflected in the sizeable orders we have recently received for our Optiflex hybrid fiber solution that brought our current backlog to the highest level in the Company's history. We expect the carrier market spend to continue to recover and grow, and we see increasing opportunities to expand further into this market with our complete product offering … Looking ahead, we expect to achieve sequential sales growth in the current fiscal third quarter, and continue to expect a return to year-over-year revenue growth this year,” commented Robert Dawson, President, and CEO of RF Industries.

The Analyst Likes RF Industries

When we say the analyst likes RF Industries we do mean the one single analyst that's covering the stock. That said, the analyst at B. Riley issued their statement earlier this month maintaining a buy rating on the stock and raising the price target to $9. That represents a 12.5% upside and we think that this could be just the beginning. RF Industries is well-positioned in several growth markets and should continue to see revenue improvements in tandem with economic growth over the next five to 10 years.

Shares of RF Industries hit a multi-year low in the wake of the pandemic but appear to be in a full reversal now. The Q2 report sparked a double-digit move in price action during the pre-market session and has the stock on track to extend a rally that began earlier this year. We think this stock could reach $10 within the next several weeks and possibly move up to retest the all-time high by the end of the year. 

RF Industries Is A Micro-Cap You Need To Own

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Entrepreneur Select
Entrepreneur Select: A Fund For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs require more than just money, which is why we aim to empower you, as well as act as a catalyst for value creation.

Learn More
Take Our Quick Quiz
Discover the franchise that’s right for you by answering some quick questions about
  • Which industry you’re interested in
  • Why you want to buy a franchise
  • What your financial needs are
  • Where you’re located
  • And more
Find Your Franchise Match
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Try a risk-free trial of Entrepreneur’s BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan for 60 days:
  • Get step-by-step guidance for writing your plan
  • Gain inspiration from 500+ sample plans
  • Utilize business and legal templates
  • And much more
Start My Plan
Related Books
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Finance

Micro Investing's Magic Lies in Helping Your Favorite College Grad (or You) Gain Confidence

Finance

How Three Generations of Creators Shaped the 2021 Web Experience

Finance

Students continue to get coronavirus stimulus check but as debt relief