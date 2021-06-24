Learning a Language Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur

June 24, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are so many benefits to learning a new language, it's no surprise that the vast majority of students are required to take language courses. From improved verbal and spatial skills to enhanced problem-solving abilities, learning a new language opens your mind to greater potential. It can also be a valuable skill for entrepreneurs.

Between the cognitive benefits and the more immediate benefits of being able to communicate with new people in new markets, learning a new language can be a great idea for any entrepreneur. But how do you find the time? With Lingoda Live Language Courses, you'll find it.

Lingoda offers language classes 24/7 to fit your schedule. Whenever you find the time, you can hop on Lingoda and spend a little time learning a new language. Classes are usually about 60 minutes long and are taught by more than 1,000 certified, native-speaking teachers with at least two years of professional teaching experience in your chosen language.

With Lingoda, you can schedule up to 20 group classes for the whole month, gaining access to small classes of three to five students for a more immersive, intensive training. The CEFR-aligned language courses cater to speakers of all levels, from beginner to advanced, so you can jump in wherever you feel comfortable

Getting started with Lingoda is easy. Just choose your course, choose your level, and book your class based on topics relevant to you and a time that works.

Lingoda is so convenient, it's earned 4.5 stars on Trustpilot and Google Reviews, and is an Official Linguaskill Agent. Start learning a new language on your own time. Right now, you can sign up for a one-month subscription to Lingoda for a big discount. Choose between four classes for $49.99 (reg. $67), 12 classes for $119.99 (reg. $165), or 20 classes for $168.99 (reg. $240).

Prices subject to change.