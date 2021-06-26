Information Technology

Become Your Own IT Manager with This CompTIA Bundle

Image credit: Arian Darvishi/Unsplash

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

You don't have to be tech-savvy to run a business, but it certainly can't hurt in a world where the global IT budget is barely south of $4 trillion. Whether your business has a fully-fledged IT department or relies solely on your tech knowledge, it's worth getting an IT education so you can make informed decisions about how your company uses technology, and to help those looking for help.

One of the better ways to become a go-to IT professional is to get certified in CompTIA, one of the IT industry's top trade associations. In The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle, you'll get on certification track in 11 CompTIA disciplines, giving you a comprehensive IT education that will benefit your business.

This extensive bundle is taught by ITU Online Training, an organization that has provided on-demand IT training content to more than 650,000 students, 200 companies, and 50 public entities since 2012. ITU Online has won a number of industry awards, including Best in Biz Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. They specialize in CompTIA, so you know you're getting some of the best education available online.

Each course is dedicated to a different CompTIA subject. You'll get an entry-level course with CompTIA FC0-U61: IT Fundamentals, and the two CompTIA A+ Core certifications before delving into more advanced subjects. There is cybersecurity training via CompTIA Security+ SY0-601, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP) CAS-003, CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001), and more to help you secure your organization's networks. You'll also learn how to deploy and manage a cloud service system with CompTIA Cloud Essentials (CLO-002) and CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002), and set up and troubleshoot an enterprise network thanks to CompTIA Network+ N10-007.

Get a comprehensive IT education at an unbeatable value. Right now, The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle (valued at $1,089) is on sale for just $49.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.

