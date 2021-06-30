Physical Fitness

A Healthier Lifestyle Starts with This Highly Rated App

BetterMe can help keep your body and mind in tip-top shape this summer.
A Healthier Lifestyle Starts with This Highly Rated App
Image credit: BetterMe

Exercise is important for everyone, but especially for entrepreneurs. Getting into a healthy exercise and health regimen can actually be a competitive advantage for entrepreneurs. That is, as long as you're doing it efficiently and aren't wasting your time. There are myriad apps and services out there to help you get in shape, but few are as comprehensive and easy to use as BetterMe Home Workout & Diet.

BetterMe is designed to meet all your personal training needs so you can get into the best shape of your life with the least amount of effort. Whether you're looking to lose some weight, add muscle, eat healthier, drink more water, or just get into a healthy workout regimen that doesn't risk injury, BetterMe has you covered. With personalized workout journeys, you'll find sets of exercises and a nutrition plan to help you get in shape faster—all without needing to go to the gym. Each meal plan uses dishes picked according to your preferences and are easy to make, thanks to video recipes.

With BetterMe's community, you'll get access to daily articles, tips, tricks, and answers to health and wellness FAQs on-demand. Plus, it offers a water tracker and step counter to make sure you're staying on track. Not ready to fully delve into high-intensity workouts? You can still start slow with yoga and walking workouts.

Find out why BetterMe has earned 4.5/5 stars on more than 88,000 App Store ratings and 4.3/5 stars on more than 67,000 Google Play ratings. Right now, you can sign up for several time periods at a discount. Get a one-year subscription for just $19.99, a three-year subscription for just $29.99, or sign up for life for just $39.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.

