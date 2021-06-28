Nomad's Apple Watch Straps Give Your Wrist a Sophisticated Look

June 28, 2021 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Nomad has made a name for itself producing minimalist accessories for gadgets — primarily created by Apple — that blend right into professional settings. The latest in its lineup are its Apple Watch straps, which like everything from its phone cases to its power stations is outfitted in American-made Horween leather.

Crafted specifically for the Apple Watch Series 6, SE, and each of their predecessors, the Nomad leather straps are accented with stainless steel lugs and buckles. All editions are vegetable tanned but otherwise come from pure leather, hardly tampered with following its initial extraction. Because Horween leather patinas over time, its appearance will remain distinct throughout an extensive duration of ownership.

The straps come in a variety of subtle yet striking colorways including Rustic Brown and Black Leather, all of which are complemented by either black or silver hardware, meaning the aforementioned lugs and buckles. Slimmer versions are also available for smaller wrists, but no matter which size you buy, the price point is consistent — $70 for the pared down “modern” strap, $100 for a traditional strap, and $150 for the premium shell cordovan strap.

Nomad is highlighting its new rugged and sport straps as well. The former is intended to survive manual labor and outdoor activities while the latter is suitable for exercise. Whether you opt for rugged or sport, both options are 100 percent waterproof and offer breathability by way of their interior ventilation channels. A custom aluminum closure pin is in place to keep the strap secure on your wrist. Developed from FKM fluoroelastomer rubber, the rugged and sport straps are built to endure even the harshest of conditions. Both straps are priced at $60.

Lastly, Nomad’s metal watch bands take the same bespoke lugs and stainless steel material found on the leather straps and adapt them to a full-fledged band that adds a touch of elegance to your Apple Watch. Although most of the cheaper bands you’ll find from big box retailers are prone to abrasion, Nomad’s metal watch bands are proven DLC scratch resistant. Adjusting the size is easy out of the box, thanks to the provided tool. You can purchase a stainless steel band at $150 or upgrade to a titanium band for $100 more.